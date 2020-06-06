Robberies
• An employee of the Chevron gas station in the 5000 block of Interstate 10 said a man came into the store about 9 p.m. Wednesday and, after asking for cigars, pulled out a gun then reached over the counter and stole money from the cash register. Police obtained security photos of the man.
• A woman reported being approached by two other women in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Garth Road Wednesday and asked to give them a ride to an attorney’s office. Once they were in the car, she said, they threatened her and forced her to go to multiple banks and withdraw money, which she did. They took the money and had her drop them off in the 5000 block of Garth Road, she said.
• A woman reported that a man threatened her with a knife and tried to take her purse about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of West Baker Road.
She told police she was able to pull away from the man and flee to safety. She described him as a tall man wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
Burglaries
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Schilling Avenue Tuesday night.
• Electronics were reported stolen from a residence in the 2500 block of East James Avenue Thursday.
• Firearms were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Inwood Drive Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 500 block of William Avenue Wednesday night.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized at a fitness center in the 6500 block of Garth Road Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 2700 block of Ward road Thursday evening.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 2300 block of Taft Drive Thursday evening.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 2000 block of Florida Street Friday.
Thefts
• A woman was arrested and charged with auto theft after reportedly stealing a car in the 3000 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• Money orders were reported stolen in the 800 block of Hunt Road Thursday.
