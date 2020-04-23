P&Z approves rezoning land for animal shelter
The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved making a recommendation to council to rezone about 4.6 acres of land on Lanier Drive for the new animal shelter.
With the city rebuilding the Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, it was determined to rezone the property from open space/recreation to general commercial in accordance with the city’s Future Land Use Plan.
A second hearing on the rezoning was held with Baytown Senior Planning Manager Nathan Dietrich providing a staff report on the animal shelter property rezoning.
Kilgore Parkway subdivision play OK’d
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final plat of Section No. 2 of the Southwinds development, a 21.46-acre planned subdivision near Kilgore Parkway. The section will include 108 residential lots.
Water and wastewater utilities, along with 50% of the above-ground infrastructure have been completed on the land.
This being the case, CobbFendley, an engineering firm in Houston, has opted to provide a surety bond for the remaining infrastructure instead of finishing improvements before filing the final plat. The surety bond provides protection and a funding mechanism for the city if the developer does not complete the infrastructure.
The surety bond was reviewed by the city’s engineering and legal departments, which preliminary approved it.
CobbFendley is required to sign and execute the bond before it is officially accepted by the engineering department, and the plat can be released for filing.
P&Z against small box stores in overlay dist.
The P&Z is recommending council consider changing the text to the Unified Land Development Code to restrict small box discount stores from being in the San Jacinto Overlay District.
The matter had come up before the P&Z in February when the P&Z voted to deny amendments to the ULDC about such establishments.
The P&Z did agree for staff to look at changing the text to restrict them from the district instead of all over Baytown.
The Commission also voted to prepare a report on the amended text for the land code.
Small box discount stores are also known as dollar stores. There are 18 of them currently in Baytown.
— By Matt Hollis
