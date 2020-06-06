Harris County Public Health reported Friday that it has confirmed 13,940 cases of COVID-19. Of those 8,252 cases are active, 5,435 people have recovered and 253 people have died. The county reports 133 confirmed cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown, with 42 cases active and 84 people recovered. Seven people have died.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, nine cases have been confirmed, of which three are active, five have recovered and one person has died.
In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, 38 cases were confirmed, of which nine are active, 29 have recovered and none have died. In Chambers County, 76 cases have been confirmed. Of these, 62 people have recovered, one is hospitalized and no one has died. Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 71,613 cases. There have been 1,788 deaths.
