A 39-year-old man was found dead in Galveston Bay Monday following a search by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said a boater called the Sheriff’s Office about 10:15 a.m. to report an unattended kayak in the bay. Sheriff’s marine deputies soon found the kayak but did not locate anyone in the water.
A Coast Guard helicopter located a body floating southeast of Kemah about a mile away from where the kayak was located and returned it to Kemah, where it was turned over to the Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Hawthorne said the victim was identified as Christopher Simmons from Wallis. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
“This is the second tragic death in less than a year involving kayaks on the waters of Galveston Bay. I hope and pray that it is the last one,” Hawthorne said.
Much of Galveston Bay is in Chambers County up to the bay’s western shoreline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.