Governments may want to open up economies across various pockets of the country – including Texas – but the need for food fairs and select distributions are still vital as most Americans deal with the stranglehold the COVID-19 pandemic has maintained the last six weeks.
A number of events are planned to continue as the need for fairs continue. Sometimes, challenges are inherent in situations like these, but organizers continue to plow on with the people in mind.
Hearts and Hands of Baytown works in conjunction with the Houston Food Bank.
“Our relationship is unique as they allow Hearts and Hands of Baytown, a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Viene to distribute all throughout the community, partnering with amazing ministries and agencies,” Executive Director of Hearts and Hands of Baytown, Nikki Rincon said. “Collaboration has been the key and has been built up over the last three years in large part to Be Well Baytown and United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County.”
Even with the challenges of providing to so many needing assistances, Rincon said her organization would not be deterred.
“Together with our many partners, we are committed to continue to serve those in need in the safest, most efficient way possible,” Rincon said. “Food supplies are good, and we will continue to source from the Houston Food Bank and our many retail donors.”
Every little bit helps. Especially with a whole new set of demands and expectations.
“Prior to the COVID-19 crisis our Client Choice Pantry was open three days a week and one Saturday a month,” Rincon said. “We would serve between 65 to 100-plus families a day in a grocery store atmosphere. Clients shopped one-on-one with a volunteer selecting options their family enjoys. We offered fresh produce, dairy, meat, frozen items, nonperishables, fresh bread, pastries, Pizza Hut, cleaning products, personal care, baby items and a birthday area where our families could shop for a gift for the celebrant along with a cake.
“Twice weekly we received huge deliveries from the Houston Food Bank and five days a week volunteers bring in large amounts from our retail donors. Typically, we hosted three or four Food Fairs a month throughout the community. In 2019 we distributed over two million pounds to over 74,000 individuals.”
Big numbers that have now changed since the pandemic started.
“Now five weeks into this crisis the primary delivery system has changed but the goal remains the same: feeding our community,” Rincon said. “Along with the food fair deliveries via the Houston Food Bank, we are combining retail donations to our distributions, so those taking advantage of the drive thru service are seeing fresh bread, Pizza Hut, deli items on perishables and more.
“All this is possible through the teams of volunteers coming together to serve. Together with our many partners, we are committed to continue to serve those in need in the safest, most efficient way possible. Food supplies are good, and we will continue to source from the Houston Food Bank and our many retail donors.”
Houston Food Bank
The Houston Food Bank received some great help when United Airlines announced Monday it had transformed one of its cargo facilities at George Bush Intercontinental Airport into a food distribution center to aid the organization.
United employees volunteered their time to help create the facility.
“We take great pride in having employees throughout the United network who are always looking for ways to make every action count, even in these extremely trying times,” said Sharon Grant, vice president of Global Community Engagement at United, through a press release. “This is a great example of the power in working together with our nonprofit partners on addressing their challenges and creating unique solutions to ensure the community is served.”
To date, United has donated more than 159,000 pounds of food to food banks, hospitals and other organizations from United kitchens.
Paula Murphy, of Patterson & Murphy Public Relations and representing the food bank said this period of time is definitely an unprecedented one.
“Food fairs are generally 20 pallets and may average 1,000-20,000 pounds each,” Murphy said. “Pre-Covid food fairs averaged 8-10 pallets each. So there has been over a 100 percent increase in total volume.
“If a person doesn’t get served at a food fair, they are referred to another distribution that is occurring in close proximity to them.”
Over the last four years, United has invested more than $1 million dollars in the organization that annually serves more than 104 million meals to food insecure individuals and families in Southeast Texas.
For more information on United’s efforts to assist during the COVID crisis, visit: https://hub.united.com/united-together/
Harris County Department of Education
The Harris County Department of Education has provided food, gloves, sanitizer and masks to parents of children enrolled in Head Start.
“Back in March, the Harris County Department of Education Board of Trustees authorized spending about $250,000 to provide food boxes to our 1,350 Head Start families,” Danielle Clark, Chief Communications Officer for Harris County Department of Education, said via an email. “Thanks to a sound business model and prudent financial management, HCDE has the opportunity to provide this service to our Head Start families.
“To date, we have served nearly 5,800 meals to our Head Start families, distributing boxes at several centrally located Head Start centers to allow families a familiar place to pick up the boxes. We will continue our distribution this week and at this time, we expect to continue until the end of May.”
This process is not a normal one for the department.
“We have not done this before: Providing food boxes to our Head Start families is not a typical activity for HCDE,” Clark said. “We did this because of the virus and as a means of supporting our students and families at home. We are just counting boxes and meals.”
Clark said there should be enough food boxes for the Head Start families as to not need to refer them onward in case of a potential shortage.”
