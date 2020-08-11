“ExxonMobil is looking to significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price decreased,” Baytown-area company spokeswoman Connie Tilton confirmed.
She said ExxonMobil is evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term and would provide updates as appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.