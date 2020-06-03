Relay for Life, which was postponed when gatherings were prohibited in the COVID-19 pandemic, is now rescheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Baytown Youth Fairgrounds.
The annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is also an opportunity to celebrate the survivors of cancer as well as remember those who have been lost.
Relay for Life of the Bay Area was originally set for April 3.
To donate or join the event, you can go to www.relayforlife.org/bayareatx or contact Amy Abell at 713-706-5683 or amy.abell@cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.