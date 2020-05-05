With more Texans resuming work and other activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baytown firefighters urge local citizens to continue observing social distancing and other safety measures recommended by local, state and federal agencies.
Dallas Webb, president of the Baytown Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 1173, said, “Baytown firefighters are working hard to stay safe on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. As the State of Texas reopens on the order of the governor, we’re asking citizens to stay vigilant in the pandemic response. Please continue to practice social distancing. We want to keep our fire department strong for all fire and emergency medical calls.”
To date, 36 Baytown firefighters have been quarantined because of suspected COVID-19 exposures. Thirty-three have been released back to work. Four firefighters have tested positive and been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Webb added, “Baytown firefighters are grateful for the support of the community. We know this is a challenging time for many families. It’s important to remember if you or family members call 911, please help us help you by fully disclosing what prompted your request for help. This avoids unnecessary possible COVID-19 exposures. But please remember this—no matter what, if you need us, Baytown firefighters will be ready for your call.”
Case counts
Harris County has had 6,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Monday. Of those 4,323 cases are active and 2,504 people have recovered; 140 people have died.
The county has had 83 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had six cases. The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 24 cases. Chambers County has 45 cases of the disease. Of those, one remains in the hospital and 37 have recovered; no deaths have been reported.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 32,332 cases confirmed for the virus.
That includes 1,533 people currently in the hospital, about 16,090 people who have recovered and 884 people who have died.
