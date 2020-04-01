Burglaries
• Tools were reported stolen from a City of Baytown vehicle in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 Sunday night.
• A car was reported burglarized at Jenkins Park about 1 p.m. Monday.
• A phone was reported stolen in the 1600 block of North Pruett Street over the weekend.
• A handgun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 4200 block of Bear Creek Trace Monday night.
Thefts
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Chandler Drive about 1:20 p.m. Monday.
• A recreational vehicle was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Lanier Drive about 7 p.m. Monday.
• A wallet was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Garth Road about 6 p.m. Monday.
