Assault
A Baytown woman was charged with aggravated assault after a verbal altercation turned physical about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Inverness Drive, police report.
The suspect, identified as Kayla Watson, reportedly got into an argument with her mother’s boyfriend, during which the two struck each other in the face before Watson picked up a knife and threatened the man.
Burglary
• Tools were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Briar Court about Monday.
Thefts
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Ripple Creek Circle Monday.
• A strip of window lights was reported stolen from a business in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue Sunday.
