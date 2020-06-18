Richard Whitaker, a 34-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department, was sworn in Tuesday as the department’s newest assistant chief.
Whitaker assumes control of the department’s Community Services Bureau, which has diverse duties that include recruiting, training, DARE and crime prevention. It also serves as the department’s connection to the Crime Stoppers program.
Whitaker was previously a lieutenant whose most recent assignment was as administrative lieutenant in the Patrol Bureau.
In that position, he managed the department’s fleet, helped oversee the patrol budget and served as liaison with the city’s human resources department.
He started his long career as a patrol officer, and has served in a broad range of roles including Patrol sergeant, Traffic Division sergeant, Internal Affairs sergeant, Criminal Investigations Division sergeant and Support Services lieutenant.
The Baytown Police Department has three assistant chiefs. The other two currently serving are David Alford, over the Patrol Bureau, and Mike Holden, who is over both the Criminal Investigations Division and the Support Bureau.
Whitaker’s position was previously held by Roger Clifford, who retired.
