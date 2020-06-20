Bus driver, clerk assaulted
A 32-year-old Baytown man allegedly ransacked a store in the 1700 block of Garth Road Wednesday morning, then hit an employee when confronted.
While police were responding to the call about 10 a.m., a bus driver approached the officer and identified the same suspect, Danny Arness Thomas, as having entered the bus and punched her in the face.
Baytown police spokesman Lance Watkins said Thomas was charged with assault on a public servant. That charge is often used when police officers are assaulted, but in this case it was the assault on the bus driver that led to it.
Robberies
• A 27-year-old man went to the hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday after being robbed and hit in the face.
He said he was opening the gate where he worked when someone came up behind him, hit him in the face and stole his wallet.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a slim build and in his mid-30s. He had black hair, a gray beard and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
• Police responded to a reported robbery in the 1700 block of Decker Drive about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
The victim, a 56-year-old man, refused to cooperate police. He told officers he was there to purchase stolen items.
Shots fired
A Baytown man identified as Justin Brown was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot at another person’s car near East Fayle and North 3rd Street about 11 p.m. Thursday.
Watkins said Brown and another man got into an argument over a minor vehicle accident and as Brown was leaving, he fired at the other man’s vehicle, striking it.
Burglaries
• Firearms and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Interstate 10 about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
• Clothing and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Garth Road about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A 22-year-old woman was arrested and accused of attempted burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Craig Street about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
