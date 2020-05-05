The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 64-year-old Dennis Ray Reed Wednesday morning in the 7300 block of Pine Shadows Lane on a charge of possession or promotion of child pornography, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.
Reed was jailed in the Chambers County Jail with bond set at $10,000, Hawthorne said.
Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at Reed’s home in the Pinehurst subdivision about 7:10 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office, detectives determined from information previously collected, fact and corroborating evidentiary statements that were provide by Dennis Reed, that Reed knowingly and intentionally possessed, or knowingly or intentionally accessed with intent to view, visual material that visually depicts a child younger than 18 years of age at the time the image of the child was made who is engaging in sexual conduct.
