Three men were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime with a firearm early Friday morning after a search that included Department of Public Safety air support.
Baytown police spokesman said officers got a report of a suspicious person walking around in the 4200 block of Applerock Drive checking car doors.
When police arrived, officers found a woman sitting in a car.
She told them she had dropped her boyfriend and his friends off but had no explanation of why she had done that.
Police determined the boyfriend and his friends were burglarizing cars and she was waiting for them.
After establishing a perimeter around the area and enlisting support from the DPS, police were able to find the three men hiding in the neighborhood.
Dorris said one was found in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen in Florida.
The woman was released without charges.
The men were identified as 22-year-old Jeyven Leath, 19-year-old Keshawn Ivory and 19-year-old Ronald Lyons.
Dorris said the three are also suspected in several vehicle burglaries on Bear Creek Trace Monday night, just across Emmett Hutto Boulevard.
Burglaries
• Money, bank cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Blue Heron Parkway about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
• A woman reported Thursday that her ex-boyfriend stole a computer from her residence in the 2500 block of East James Avenue.
Thefts
• Tools were reported stolen in the 5100 block of Scottwood Drive about 5:40 a.m. Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2700 block of North Main Street Thursday.
