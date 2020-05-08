Police do not expect charges to be filed in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of North Highway 146.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said a 49-year-old man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was trying to cross the highway on foot when he was hit by a tractor trailer.
Dorris said the driver of the tractor trailer stayed at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and showed no sign of impairment.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorris said the Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident, but charges are not expected.
