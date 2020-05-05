In these times of social distancing, having a mask to help mitigate COVID-19 is practically an essential item to have. Finding such items is difficult, so some local elected officials decided to hold a free mask distribution at the Baytown Community Center.
State Sen. Carol Alvarado of District 6, State Rep. Mary Ann Perez of District 144, State Rep. Christina Morales of District 145, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, the Baytown councilmembers and Baytown fire and police personnel gathered Monday to give away the free masks and hygiene items.
“It’s great. I’m glad we are out here in Baytown,” Alvarado said. “We are trying to cover all areas of our senate district. This is our furthest to the east in Senate District 6. But we want to make sure the good folks in Baytown have their masks and necessities to stay healthy during this pandemic.”
As vehicles drove up to the distribution tent, they were asked how many masks were needed, and each was given a bag full of items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other hygiene-related items. The bags also contained information about the U.S. Census.
Capetillo said they were prepared to hand out 7,000 masks.
“Harris County donated 15,000 of them,” he said. “And we’ll distribute as many as we can here and then northside of town and probably work with Chambers County folks to get those people some masks.”
Mayor Capetillo felt the free distribution is a way of helping flatten the curve of the dreaded virus.
“There are people in the Baytown area that may not have the ability to make their own mask or be able to purchase one,” Capetillo said. “So, we wanted people to have access to masks, hand sanitizers and protect themselves if they do not have the means to obtain these items. It is not like you can go to the store and get one.”
Capetillo said with plans to distribute on the north side of Baytown and in Chambers County, it should put a dent in the spread of the virus.
“We want to touch as many areas as we can,” Capetillo said.
Capetillo added his team is working on getting dates and locations for the next distribution.
Perez said the distribution went well, and folks were happy to receive the free items.
“It is free, fast, easy and convenient, and it is important, and it is a great thing for the community,” Perez said.
Perez credited District 145 Rep. Christina Morales with coming up with the idea to distribute the free masks.
“A lot of work went into putting these together,” she said.
Morales said her office participated in a free distribution event on April 17 in Pasadena, and the very first one was held at the Houston Community College southeast campus.
UW seeks mask donations
The United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County is also doing its part to ensure everyone has a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is challenging folks to collect 1,000 masks through its Mask 2020 Challenge. The idea is to make certain the most vulnerable people, such as frontline workers, essential staff, elderly, low-income folks, and homeless populations are equipped with protection against the virus.
All masks are welcome. Once collected, partner agencies that work directly with the community will distribute the masks. The collection will continue through May 22 or as long as the need exists.
To drop off a donation, visit the United Way 5309 Decker Drive or call 281-424-5922 to arrange to pick up. You can also visit www.unitedwaygbacc.org.
