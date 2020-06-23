The Lilton Sonnier Memorial Arena reopened to customers at noon Monday.
The arena had been closed for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and needed repairs. During that time, safety issues have been addressed and members are able to utilize the facilities.
“We had to ensure that the arena was safe for riders,” Chambers County Commissioner Jimmy Gore said. “The Chambers County Parks Department, Building Maintenance Department and Fire Marshal’s Office have been working diligently to ensure that all issues were addressed.
A Chambers County Arena membership is required to use the arena at all times. The annual rate for membership is $250 but the cost is prorated throughout the year.
To purchase a membership, you must be a resident of Chambers County and visit Commissioner Gore’s office in Winnie or the Chambers County Parks Department Office in Anahuac.
For additional information, call the Chambers County Parks Department at 409-267-2718.
