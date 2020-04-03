Together with Hearts and Hands of Baytown, a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Viene, Faith Family Church hosted their second Food Fair Wednesday. Fresh produce was delivered and distributed through the Be Well Baytown an initiative of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, sponsored by ExxonMobil.
Participants received lettuce, grapes, watermelon, cauliflower, oranges, mangos, string beans and jalapeños. Hearts and Hands brought staples from the pantry to add to the distribution along with local donations from Walmart, Target and HEB of fresh bread, desserts, bananas and deli items.
A total of 394 families received 14,963 pounds of items. The next fairs are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today at St. Mark’s Methodist Church and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hillside Church in Mont Belvieu. From left are, Pastor Tony Pena, Alicia Bryan and Pam Clanton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.