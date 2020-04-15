Pandemic puts local woman's dream job on hold

Like so many others across the nation and world, Kenzie Lackey had something taken away from her by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lackey, a graduate of Sterling and Texas A&M, began work at Disney World in January under the Disney-College Program. The spread of the virus cut the program short, sending Lackey home to an uncertain future.
While she remains hopeful, she will have an opportunity to finish what she started or even gain that full-time position she sought, she realizes the future is not promised to anyone.
“It is up in the air,” Lackey said. “I wanted to extend the program until July and apply for a fulltime program. I don’t know if we will be allowed back or be allowed to apply for a part-time or full-time program. It is disheartening because I am trying to figure out what I am going to do with my life.”
Working for Disney was a dream of Lackey and within 10 minutes of talking to her one understands why she is a perfect fit for the company. She is upbeat and positive, a genuine joy to be around.
Lackey graduated from Texas A&M in 2019 with a major in Agricultural communications and journalism with a business minor and a certificate in business planning.
The job market was good, and Lackey took a number of job interviews, failing to find the type of job that caught her eye and make her excited about coming to work.
Her mother, Christi Lackey, is the Language Arts Coordinator with Goose Creek CISD and Lackey joined the district as an AVID tutor at Highlands Junior School during the fall.
“I found something that caught my eye and made me excited to come to work,” she said.
But Lackey kept her eyes open and stumbled into the Disney College Program. The program is available to students for up to a year after they graduate.
“They know people don’t always get to take a semester off of classes and it is a good way to get a position filled,” Lackey said.
It was as if fate took hold of her life. She filed an application and within three weeks, she had completed an online interview, a phone interview and received an offer to work for Disney.
Lackey said she liked the way Disney treated employees and there are opportunities to advance.
“This is a good option,” she said.
Her goal was to make it a full-time job and Lackey was committed to making the move to Florida and beginning a career with the company.
Christi Lackey was excited for her daughter as most would be. She said it was a little scary moving Kenzie to Florida but Disney does a great job with its program.
“They work them like crazy but they do a fantastic job of getting them moved in,” she said.
“Kenzie was positive she was moving there for her new career. She thought maybe three to five years was the initial plan. She wanted to move into their Aspire program and work on her Masters. She was extremely excited about her job.”
Kenzie drove down with her mother and moved into Disney housing which is fully furnished. Lackey had been to Disney World in first grade. Returning 16 years later to work had an emotional impact on her.
“I was a little overwhelmed,” Lackey said. “I had been waiting for that moment. I actually cried when I saw the castle for the first time. I get to work here, get to interact with people from all over the world ad help make memories.”
Lackey worked with photopass and embraced her job. She recalled managers telling those who worked at Disney World, “The mouse saw something in you. You were chosen to work here.”
“That made you feel special,” Lackey said.
Lackey took her job as a cast member, as Disney employees are called, to heart. She recalls taking pictures of people in front of the castle knowing it will be on the family’s mantle for 30 years.
As she is living her dream, the national nightmare is around the corner. Staff meetings end with a brief on COVID-19. Details continue to pile up as the park continues to make adjustments.
Finally, Disney had to take more drastic actions. Disneyworld and Disneyland announced they would close for two weeks in the middle of June. With the announcement came the closure of the Disney College program. At the end of March, the parks announced they were closing indefinitely.
“They never really gave us a warning,” Lackey said. “It was never really on the table. But it was kind of expected.”
Lackey planned on staying for the two week closure until she and others got the news the college program members would be going home early. Christi Lackey had come to visit for spring break and just left when the news broke.
“It was devastating for all of us,” she said. “Kenzie has always been one of those children that looks for the good in things.”
She spent the next 72 hours taking care of some of those bucket-list items that one puts together for such a life adventure. Christy Lackey recalled Disney allowing her Kenzie and her roommates to do some of those things they dreamed about and how fortunate they were compared to others.
“There were kids that had been dropped off that found out they were being sent home without entering the park or going through Disney University,” she said.
But it was not nearly enough time. And Lackey found herself on a long drive home.
“It took about 14 hours until I got home,” Lackey said. “It was an even longer drive than when I came up with my mom. I drove by myself and I cried a lot. But I had a chance to process what happened and came up with a game plan. You can’t just sit at home.”
That is where Lackey finds herself now. While she would like to return to Disney, she is also looking for a job in the Houston-area. She will still have two great months to look back on in Orlando.
“I take a lot from the two months,” she said. “I learned about the power of a smile. I learned a lot about how much weight a conversation can hold with somebody.”
Lackey said she understood not everyone would be the happiest person on earth entering Disneyland, but a kind word could turn someone’s vacation into a memorable experience. It all bodes well for her future.
“She will find another dream job because that is what kind of person she is,” Christi Lackey said.
