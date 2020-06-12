Police keep close eye on small Mont Belvieu protest march

MONT BELVIEU - It was a rally designed to increase awareness of racial inequality and injustice toward members of the black and other minority communities and ultimately had a cornucopia of highlights today.
A group of about 30-plus got together to march down Eagle Drive between the City Park and Barbers Hill Middle School South to protest the deaths of black adults at the hands of white police officers across the country.
In conversation, many of those who walked the two miles total discussed what they felt were injustices that also occurring at Barbers Hill High School, which many in the group said they attended.
“This is perfect: We said we wanted to be peaceful and I am happy with the people who showed up,” Martha Atonal, one of the organizers, said. “They came and marched with us and shows the support. The kids here go to Barbers Hill and they deal with it. They are young people, but they experience it the most.
“There are a lot of older people here too and I am happy to see that.”
“We got to get a message across because we are losing black lives senselessly every day,” Richard Riley, who was marching with his wife and children, said. “The issue I know about that happened at Barbers Hill with the young man with the dreadlocks where they wouldn’t let him go to class, that’s a culture thing. Being a boy or girl, that’s culture. No one should have to tell him he cannot wear his hair like that.
“I believe that was a race issue.”
It was noted immediately, the increased presence of local police and sheriff’s cars as almost seven dozen passes along Eagle Road were counted during the 90-minute journey.
“The Mont Belvieu Police Department and other partner agencies weren’t sure how large today’s event would be,” Brian Ligon, Communications and Marketing Director for Mont Belvieu, said. “Therefore, they wanted to be sure there was adequate staffing to ensure everyone’s safety during today’s event. In monitoring the discussions on social media this afternoon, it seems that the public appreciated the increased law enforcement presence.”
Atonal and the group recognized the increased police presence within minutes of the start of the march.
“No, that’s not normal,” she said. “When you see the most cops it’s at big events and I had never seen so many, especially for such a little group.”
Ligon added that the department had received no feedback on how the rally was conducted.
The only incident of any kind was a car that made two passes to heckle the group in defiance of their message, but nothing transpired. Most of the cars that stopped or honked at the group showed their support.
