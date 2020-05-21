05.21.20.police beat
Fraud
A woman reported Monday that she was victim of fraud when she responded to an online ad to work from home as a personal executive assistant.
She said she was told she got the job and received a check in the mail. She was instructed too deposit the check, then purchase a money order and send it to an address on Lanes End. She did so, then found the original check was not good. She was no longer able reach the person she had spoken to earlier.
When police went to the home the check was sent to, a resident said the company was legitimate and put police in contact with the owner by phone. That person said the problem would be corrected. Detectives are investigating.
Threats
• A woman was cited for assault by threats after she was seen circling the car of a supervisor who fired her.
Police report she was terminated from her job in the 6400 block of Garth Road Sunday night, and became upset and made threats toward her employer. When her supervisor left work later, she was seen driving around the parking lot, but left when she saw the supervisor was being escorted by another person.
• A man made threats against a doctor treating him, police report. The man’s family reported threats Monday morning and when police contacted the medical practice in the 4300 block of Garth Road they found he had also made threats by phone. Detectives are investigating.
Burglaries
• Several vehicles were broken into about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Sanders Brook Drive.
Police responded to a burglary in progress, but the suspect was able to evade officers in a foot pursuit.
Officers determined four vehicles had been burglarized in the same block.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 7500 block of Garth Road Sunday night.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Inverness Drive about 2 a.m. Monday.
• About $4,000 worth of tools were reported stolen from a business in the 5000 block of Garth Road Monday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 1200 block of Knowlton Road Monday.
• A building in the 500 block of North Main Street was reported burglarized Monday.
• A vacant building in the 1200 block of North Alexander Drive was broken into over the weekend, resulting in several thousand dollars worth of property stolen or damaged.
• Clothing, money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6900 block of North Main Street about 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Spring Hollow Drive Monday night.
• Several thousand dollars worth of tools were reported stolen from a storage container in the 4500 block of Garth Road about 2 p.m. Sunday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Garth Road about 1 p.m. Sunday.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 100 block of East Wright Avenue about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Thefts
• A black Mazda CX-7 with Texas license LYD869 was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon in the 6900 block of North Main Street.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 400 block of W. Humble Avenue Monday.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive over the weekend.
• Tools were reported stolen from a business in the 2800 block of Ammons Street Tuesday.
