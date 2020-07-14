A Baytown man reportedly shot his wife and her daughter—the daughter fatally—before taking his own life about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Rollingcreek Drive.
Police identified the deceased as 17-year-old Joselynn Chairez and 52-year-old Efrain Lucatero. Lucatero’s wife, 49-year-old Norma Martinez, was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
