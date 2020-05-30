Members of the United Steel Workers Local Union 13-2001, which represent the Baytown ExxonMobil refinery, have voted in favor of ratifying a new three-year contract, according to the union’s president.
Ricky Brooks, the USW Local 13-2001 president, confirmed the news.
“The thing that stood out for me is to make sure we give a whole-hearted thank you and a great amount of gratitude to the members,” Brooks said. “They stood steadfast and had solidarity to get this contract done.”
A 2.5% increase in pay is included in the contract for the first year with a 3% increase following in the second year. The USW and oil companies will work out a new national pattern agreement in January 2022 that will include a third-year pay increase as part of the deal, matching the agreed pay increase.
Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry stated the outcome was successful.
“We believe this agreement is mutually beneficial for both the union workers and the company,” Eikenberry said.
Brooks said the union workers went through a lot to agree on a contract.
“We had some decertification stuff floating around that hampered us, and the minority did not like what the majority was saying,” Brooks said. “They tried to subvert the system with a bunch of misinformation, campaigns, and some challenging stuff. But we wholeheartedly denounced that from a leadership standpoint.”
Roughly 1,000 United Steelworkers Local 13-2001 members are employed in ExxonMobil complex’s lab, chemical plant and refinery.
“They are three different bargaining units,” Brooks said. “Now, we take a day off and then start to prepare for 2023. It’ll be here before you know it.”
The USW Local Union 13-2001 is the largest union at the ExxonMobil Chemical plant and Refinery in Baytown.
