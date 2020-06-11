Calypso Cove reopened on Wednesday.
The smaller city waterpark will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. seven days a week going forward.
Calypso Cove’s capacity will be capped at 50 individuals per time slot, and tickets available for purchase at the gate for $5.
Pirates Bay Waterpark opens Saturday at 10 a.m. with hours planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. daily.
The 50 percent capacity for this park will allow for 800 tickets to be sold per time slot.
For Pirates Bay, tickets will only be available for purchase online at a rate of $15 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday.
Current season pass holders who want a refund or to transfer their passes to next season will need to do so by 10 a.m. today.
Jenna Stevenson, Aquatics Superintendent for the City of Baytown, said the parks influence on safety expectations will include having concrete stickers on the ground and slide towers to help enforce social distancing, barricades to block off entrance line and smoking area, extra signage recommended by the CDC, social distancing messages to play on park radio, all park team members that are in direct interaction with guests will be required to wear a mask and gloves, all lounge chairs have been removed and a staggered start on slides.
The admission price is discounted to the youth rate for all who enter the park, according to Stevenson, who added there will be lifeguards on duty.
Stevenson also addressed the budget hit the park could take with the reduced entry fee.
“I am unable to speculate on this since we don’t know what our attendance will be,” Stevenson said.
Updated cooler and bag rules are in effect while no chairs, wagons, knives, alcohol, glass, or personal containers are permitted. Drinks brought into the park must be factory sealed and only one cooler per party will be permitted.
Each facility will be closed daily from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. during which time the park will be disinfected and sanitized.
Stevenson noted that the lifejacket pick-up station will be sanitized after use, handrails will be sanitized after a lifeguard rotates from a position, slide tubes and mat racers will be sanitized after each guest, extra park team members will be on the schedule just for disinfecting duties and no tubes will be used in the lazy river.
Social distancing will be implemented and there will be sanitation stations throughout the park. For more, contact Pirates Bay at 281-422-1150.
