respect

Quincey Holley, left, and her sister Kenley Holley, daughters of Brandi Powell, pay respect at the grave of a veteran in Cedarcrest Cemetery after placing a flag by the headstone for Memorial Day. The girls volunteered to help American Legion Post 323 after they were invited by their Uncle Dwight and Aunt Shirley Dyer. 

