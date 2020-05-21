Much of the Barbers Hill ISD School Board meeting Monday night was devoted to discussion of bond construction projects which, unlike much of what the board usually deals with, are continuing along predictable timelines.
Early in the meeting the district recognized Ryan Dagley for his leadership in the Century in Sight bond committee.
Dagley came to the meeting prepared to give, though, and presented the district with two lighted indoor signs that will be placed in the new Leadership Support Center, now in the early stages of construction.
The building which will house the district’s administration has been designed to combine the latest technology with a tribute to the Barbers Hill School District’s past. Its exterior will resemble the old school on the hill.
Inside, energy-efficient LED lighting is used in fixtures that recall an early 20th Century schoolhouse and a Hall of Honor will highlight the district’s heritage.
