Effective Monday, businesses in Harris County must require that all employees, customers and visitors who enter their premises wear a face covering. Under the new Harris County order, the exceptions are for persons 10 or younger, who are eating or drinking, who are exercising or doing physical activities, or if a face covering poses a mental, physical, safety or security risk.
The order, announced by County Judge Lina Hidalgo Friday, requires businesses to develop a health and safety plan for employees and customers to protect them from COVID-19. The plan must, at a minimum, require wearing masks.
Businesses must post a sign with the requirement and may refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask for other than medical reasons.
The coverings can be a manufactured mask or a homemade covering, bandana or handkerchief, as long as it covers the nose and mouth.
An earlier face covering order in Harris County was rescinded after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that no penalties could be issued against an individual for not wearing a face covering.
This week he said that penalties may, though, be imposed on a business that does not require face coverings.
The Harris County order comes with the potential for a $1,000 fine for each violation.
Houston Methodist
On Friday, there were 21 COVID-19 patients at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, according to hospital spokesman Rod Evans.
He said the hospitals in the system have available capacity to treat those patients and others who need care.
“Too many people delayed getting medical care because of fears of COVID-19 and, in many cases, those delays resulted in unnecessary deaths and illnesses. We are now treating COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients safely and we encourage the community to come to our care facilities instead of delaying treatment,” he said.
Across all eight hospitals in the Houston Methodist System, he said, there were 240 COVID-19 patients as of Friday.
Case reports
Harris County Public Health reported there have been 19,739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Friday, up from 18,157 through Wednesday. There have now been 311 deaths in the county, up from 298 as of Wednesday.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 228 confirmed cases through Friday, up from 204 two days earlier. The number of Baytown deaths remained at seven.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, there have been 15 cases confirmed through Friday, up one from Wednesday. One person has died in the area.
In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, there have been 47 confirmed cases, up one from Wednesday. That area has had no deaths.
Chambers County has reported 149 cases through Friday, up from 130 through Wednesday. Two people remain hospitalized, and the county has not reported any deaths from the disease.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 103,305 confirmed cases through Friday, up from 96,335 cases through Wednesday.
There have been 2,140 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas through Friday, up from 2,062 two days earlier.
