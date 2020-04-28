Less than a day into a controversial Harris County order requiring the wearing of face coverings with a potential fine for non-compliance, Gov. Greg Abbott appeared to put the controversy to rest by prohibiting a fine or jail term for not wearing a face covering.
Part of a larger order that allows many businesses to re-open at 25% capacity Friday, the governor’s order encouraged the use of face coverings, saying, “Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.”
Before the governor’s executive order was issued, the Texas Municipal Police Association sent a statement addressed to “the Sheriff, Constables and all Police Chiefs of Harris County.”
It said, “The Texas Municipal Police Association, and our members of the local law enforcement associations listed below, in conjunction with the Houston Police Officers’ Union and the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, implore you not to instruct, direct or even permit your law enforcement officers to enforce County Judge Hidalgo’s executive order regarding citizens wearing masks during this pandemic.”
As with the governor’s order, the TMPA statement encouraged the use of face coverings.
It said, “It is not that we disagree with the need for the masks; in fact, we absolutely believe them to be a valuable tool against the spread of the virus and we encourage everyone to wear one when outside their homes. Our members also believe we can be of great service in distributing masks to those who cannot obtain them elsewhere and educate the public on their importance.”
The Baytown Municipal Police Associations was one of the organizations included in the statement’s signature.
Also prior to the release of the governor’s order, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was asked about including a fine in her order to wear face coverings.
She said the fine was included in it, as in previous orders, to emphasize that it was a requirement, not a recommendation, but collecting fines was not a goal.
She noted that the previous orders that included fines, and in some instances jail time, had not resulted in any citations or arrests that she was aware of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.