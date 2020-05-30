A Baytown man was arrested early Thursday morning after he called 911 and reported that he had shot his brother.
When police arrived at the brothers’ home in the 100 block of Bluebill Bay a few minutes later, 55-year-old Kevin Olafson met them in the front yard, holding his hands above his head.
The body of his brother, 54-year-old Vincent Olafson, was inside the mobile home where they lived.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said detectives learned through interviews and evidence collected at the scene that the two brothers were drinking most of the night. At some point, an altercation started.
Kevin Olafson got his gun and shot Vincent Olafson several times in the chest and torso area. He then called 911 and reported the shooting.
Dorris said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted a murder charge against Kevin Olafson.
This is the second murder reported in Baytown in 2020. The first was the death of a Pasadena man, Byron Handy, near the intersection of Business 146 and Lee Drive March 27. Three men were arrested and charged in that murder, which police described as a robbery that went awry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.