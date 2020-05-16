ExxonMobil provided its first installment of a gift of about 30,000 gallons of fuel to the City of Baytown in support of emergency services this week. City and company officials gathered at the city’s fuel pumps to mark the occasion.
The fuel, which includes both gasoline and diesel, is being delivered in four weekly installments by Tri Con, an ExxonMobil branded wholesaler.
Police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and other city vehicles fill up their tanks at the city’s vehicle maintenance facility.
This latest gift is in addition to 100 gallons of hand sanitizer and more than 20,000 surgical face masks ExxonMobil gave to the cities of Baytown and Mont Belvieu, Chambers County, Baytown Communities in Schools and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
It also provided $5,000 in fuel gift cards to Rotary Club of Baytown and Lee College’s Lee Cares program for persons in need and students affected by the pandemic.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo commented on the 100-year relationship between ExxonMobil and the community. “Regardless of the disaster, ExxonMobil has always been able to be a good community partner with the City of Baytown and their generosity is going to help even more.”
City Manager Rick Davis said, “This is just so typically Exxon—what a great partner.”
Baytown Refinery Manager Dan Helgesen said, “We are proud of our longstanding relationship with all of these organizations. In an effort to both thank those on the front line who have worked so tirelessly to serve and protect our communities, while also helping those individuals who are returning to work or affected by the pandemic, we are providing these resources to get through these unprecedented times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.