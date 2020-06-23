The search for a missing 14-year-old has ended, law enforcement officials said.
Brook Macyko, 14, went missing around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the Cove area of Chambers County. She was last seen at her home on Guo Hole Road.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Macyko was found around 1 a.m. Monday morning at a relative’s home in Highlands.
“What we’re finding is there are some custody issues,” Hawthorne said. “Her parents did not know where she was and went to a mother’s relative’s house. But she is safe and well and back with family.”
Hawthorne said his department used various resources to locate Macyko.
“But we are personally glad she was found safe and unharmed,” he said.
If you have any information on any missing person’s whereabouts, contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500.
—
The search for a missing 14-year-old has ended, law enforcement officials said.
Brook Macyko, 14, went missing around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the Cove area of Chambers County. She was last seen at her home on Guo Hole Road.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Macyko was found around 1 a.m. Monday morning at a relative’s home in Highlands.
“What we’re finding is there are some custody issues,” Hawthorne said. “Her parents did not know where she was and went to a mother’s relative’s house. But she is safe and well and back with family.”
Hawthorne said his department used various resources to locate Macyko.
“But we are personally glad she was found safe and unharmed,” he said.
If you have any information on any missing person’s whereabouts, contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500.
— Matt Hollis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.