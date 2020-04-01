By Tuesday afternoon there were 680 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Harris County.
The City of Houston reported 68 new cases for the day, bringing the city’s total to 377, and Harris County reported 49 new cases for the day, bringing the total within the county but outside the City of Houston to 303.
The total numbers include current cases, persons who have recovered, and persons who have died.
Houston has reported four deaths and Harris County has reported two.
Chambers County has reported nine cases.
In spite of an early emphasis on the heightened risk of infections for people over 60 years of age, the local reports cover a broad age spectrum, with more than half of the people confirmed infected in the City of Houston under the age of 60.
Both Harris and Chambers county health departments reporting more than half of the infected persons under the age of 50.
In a Tuesday press conference, Governor Greg Abbott said that about 11% of the patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Texas are hospitalized; the remainder recover at home.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 3,266 Texans have been diagnosed with the illness and 41 have died.
About half of the counties in Texas have confirmed cases: 122 of 254.
