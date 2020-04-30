Early voting for the Barbers Hill ISD and City of Mont Belvieu elections is over, and the numbers appear to show COVID-19 didn’t keep many away from the polls so far. Election Day is Saturday.
A total of 218 votes were cast Tuesday, the final day of early voting, according to Jami Navarre, Barbers Hill ISD spokeswoman. The total of in-person votes is now 1,042, with another 484 casting absentee ballots. Overall, 1,526 early voted, Navarre said.
Dr. Greg Poole, Barbers Hill ISD superintendent, said he was pleased with the turnout.
“We have almost doubled the total turn out from our last election,” Poole said. “Those wondering why we are a destination community and school district need only to look at these results. Our community cares enough about our school district and our city to ensure their voices are heard even in the midst of an
unprecedented health crisis.”
In May 2017, Barbers Hill held an election for a $120 million bond referendum. A total of 86% supported the bond in that election. Poole said 895 overall votes were cast. The Saturday before early voting closed, the district has tallied 454 votes. For the 2013 $60 million bond election, the total was 306 at the same point.
The 2020 election includes a $277.5 million bond as well as board and council positions. The multimillion-dollar bond addresses growth, Poole said. If passed, it will provide funds for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, additions to the existing elementary schools, and district-wide safety and security initiatives. It does not involve a tax increase, according to Poole.
Clint Pipes is running for another term at Position 4 but faces a challenger in Brandie Ybarra. Board member George Barrera is running unopposed for Position 3.
Mont Belvieu voters are also deciding on whether to re-elect Mayor Nick Dixon or choose challenger Kevin Yeager.
There are also two council positions on the ballot. Incumbent Mike Pomykal is running again for Position 1. Mickey Bertrand and Laurie Guidry are vying for Position 2 after incumbent Ricky Shelton has said he would not seek re-election.
Unlike previous elections, this one has been scrutinized over the increased usage mail-in balloting. This method was encouraged by local officials in light of COVID-19 concerns, but decried by the state representative who represents the area and Republican allies.
The election now moves to Election Day. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.