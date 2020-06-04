Assault
A 36-year-old Baytown man was charged with assault after allegedly threatening his mother with a baseball bat in the 3300 block of McKinney, then striking a television with the bat.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the man, identified as Julio Garcia, appeared to be in a paranoid state of mind and was speaking randomly when interviewed as if intoxicated on narcotics.
His mother told police he had been on drugs and had not slept in several days.
Burglaries
• Laptop computers were reported stolen from two cars parked at a restaurant in the 4500 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday.
Thefts
• A gray 2016 Ford F-150 with Texas license KM4804 was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Tuesday.
• A stolen John Deere Skid Steer was recovered in the 100 block of Park Street about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of Cedar Bayou Road Tuesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of Northwood Drive Tuesday.
• Two wheels were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Park Street Tuesday night.
