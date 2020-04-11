By Friday Harris County reported 3,261 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed countywide. Of those, 2,736 people have active cases, 485 people have recovered and 40 people have died.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the peak number of cases in the county has not yet been reached, and that maintaining social isolation through this weekend is essential, even though it is traditionally a time when families and churches gather.
At a press conference Thursday, Hidalgo emphasized that continued social distancing is the key to getting life back to normal as quickly as possible.
“We’re very much in the thick of it right now,” she said. “We’ve not reached the peak yet in cases.”
“The most positive models project that we won’t see a peak until at least the end of this month, so we do expect those cases to continue to rise.”
Hidalgo said, “If we continue to do our part hopefully this will peak by the end of the month—beginning of May, and at that point we will have turned the corner, hopefully below the hospital capacity line.
“At that point the conversation then turns to what can we do now, how do we begin lifting the order. I want to be sure to explain, here we’re talking about one peak, but really I should be mentioning multiple because you hit that first peak, then it starts going down.
“You lift portions of the stay-home order so people are coming into contact again, and inevitably there will be more cases so we will begin to see another peak.
“What we’re working on right now is to try to secure enough testing, at that point near-universal testing so that instead of having to shut back down and use that blunt instrument, that we can use a more targeted instrument like what they’ve done in other places like South Korea where they could test anybody who had symptoms very quickly then isolate them and those they had come in contact with and not have to keep everybody else away from one another.”
Hidalgo said as production of test kits ramps up, there will be less reliance on the mass testing sites operated by the county and city and more availability of testing in traditional clinical settings and in the private market.
She said more than 7,000 people have been tested so far at the sites run by Harris County and by the City of Houston.
The sites will be closed Sunday.
The case numbers updated hourly by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, approached 12,000 in Texas late Friday afternoon, up from just over 10,400 Thursday afternoon. reported by state health officials on Wednesday morning. Fatalities in Texas from COVID-19 reached 232 Friday afternoon, up from 205 deaths Thursday afternoon.
Harris County reported the most cases with 3,047 Friday, up from 2,341 Thursday, and the most deaths with 34 Friday, three more than Thursday. Dallas County was second with 1,537 cases Friday, up 95 cases from Thursday.
