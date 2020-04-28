Robbery
Two Baytown men were charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly entering the Stripes store in the 5000 block of East Wallisville Road about 11:15 p.m. Friday and robbing a customer and cash register.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the two men brandished handguns in the store.
One forced a customer to get down on the ground while the other took money from the register.
Police were able to track a stolen cell phone to the Sterling Bay Apartments in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive, where they also located a vehicle in which they saw a ski mask and loose currency.
After getting a search warrant for the vehicle and its owners apartment, police found evidence connected to the robbery.
Aggravated robbery charges were filed against 20-year-old Ernest Adams and 18-year-old Detavoyn Robertson, Dorris said.
Missing person
A woman reported Saturday that her boyfriend, 38-year-old Lorenzo Valerio, was missing since Thursday.
Burglaries
• Money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Rollingbrook Drive Friday.
• A phone was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Friday.
• A business in the 2400 block of Kentucky Street was reported burglarized shortly after midnight Saturday morning.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Interstate 10 early Saturday morning.
• A phone and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Crestway Drive Sunday.
• A tablet computer was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Decker Drive Sunday.
Thefts
• A recreational vehicle was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Lanier Drive Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a residence in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Friday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Gresham Avenue Saturday night.
