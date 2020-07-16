An early Tuesday morning fire completely destroyed a vacant home on Carver Street in Baytown.
The Baytown Fire Department received a call at 2:46 a.m. from a neighbor of the home reporting flames and the structure appeared to be on fire. Six minutes later, firefighters on Engine 6 were on scene and determined the home was vacant as other neighbors reported the fire.
