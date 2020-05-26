Heavy rainfall this weekend resulted in the spill of domestic wastewater. The area potentially affected by the spill is the Cedar Bayou receiving stream.
If you receive your drinking water from the city, your water quality is not compromised and is safe for consumption.
Baytown Public Works is closely monitoring the situation. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning the estimated volume of released wastewater at the listed receiving stream is greater than 10,000 gallons.
Appropriate local governmental officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth.
