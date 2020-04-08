Harris County Public Health reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in La Porte, with 34 residents and staff members diagnosed with the illness at this time.
The health department first reported an investigation at the La Porte Healthcare Center April 4.
A statement from Harris County Public Health said, “The facility is currently under strict health control orders that were issued to ensure appropriate infection control and prevention measures are taken.
“The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death; particular nursing homes.”
Harris County passed 2,000 in its count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. Of the 2,146 cases, 303 have recovered and 23 people have died.
A majority of the cases are people under the age of 50; there have been 44 people under the age of 10 diagnosed and another 44 ages 10-19.
The county’s southeast quadrant, which includes most of Baytown, has seen 202 confirmed cases. Of those, 33 people have recovered, and one person has died. The southeast quadrant also includes La Porte.
Statewide reporting by the Texas Department of State Health Services, which lags behind county level reporting, shows that 8,262 Texans have been diagnosed with the illness and 154 have died.
