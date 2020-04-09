Small businesses in Harris County will soon be able to apply for forgivable loans of up to $25,000 from after county commissioners approved $10 million to support the program, which will be administered by the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The program was brought to Commissioners Court by Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.
Garcia’s spokeswoman, Frida Villalobos, said applications will be accepted online at a website still being developed by H-GAC.
In the meantime, Villalobos said, small businesses are encouraged to start gathering the paperwork they need to apply.
Qualifying applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Only those who meet the qualifications and provide the required documentation will be approved.
Eligibility:
• Business must be located in Harris County and in good standing with the county tax office.
• Some businesses are not eligible, such as sexually oriented businesses and liquor stores
• Business must have been operating for one year and current on taxes
• Must have proof of impact by the pandemic
• Money may only be used for certain purposes, including payroll and benefits.
Required documents include:
• Tax returns, business and personal financial statements and future projections
• Description or narrative of how the pandemic has hurt the business. Can be because of stay-at-home order or reduced revenues
• Current payroll, bills and expenses
• Summary of debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.