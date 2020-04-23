As distance learning continues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, three Goose Creek CISD students have taken the time to evaluate the process.
Kids from elementary, junior and high schools all agree that the situation is unnatural, and teachers and students alike where thrown together in a rush.
All also attest it wouldn’t be easy and the efforts of the Goose Creek CISD teachers have been noted.
Noe Sanchez, a senior at IMPACT Early College High School, says the level of freedom for the students has its highs and lows.
“The good thing is that you don’t have to be at class as long as you get the work done,” Sanchez said. “At the beginning of the week, you get a full workload and from there it is up to you with how and when you want to do it.
“I don’t retain as much information from online. It’s more of a get it done type of thing. The hardest part is losing motivation. You don’t have your teachers there anymore and someone pushing you.”
Sanchez said more of the onus on learning has fallen to him and his peers as they close in on moving on to colleges and the real world.
“Last week, I went to work Monday and Tuesday and relaxed the rest of the week,” Sanchez said. “Depending on how you want to do with shows how good or bad the online learning is.”
The educational process has been given equal share to now the teachers in the classroom and the families it is meant to educate.
“I have never been one to be that close to my teachers to see them as therapists: I am one that wants to get to class and get my work done,” Sanchez said. “I feel that now that it is online, during this time, I am seeing more my parents being active and that I am doing OK.
“Right now, we are teaching ourselves and the teachers are giving us the tools. They give us the work. It is a good thing, but it is much harder to do.”
There is a good chance this could happen again in the future in the face of another attack on our way of life. Sanchez hopes the “random” feeling is lessened especially since this situation “hit them out of nowhere.”
“I feel one of the improvements is to not be as wishy washy with what they are going to do,” he said. “They need to be more direct on their decisions and won’t really change much or add to that change. That gets confusing. Also, they need to be more prepared and know how everything is going to work, what is going to happen and how exams are going to work and what systems are going to be used.”
“It’s about what the teachers can manage. Overall, my teachers keep contact with us and I do believe they are really trying and doing pretty good.”
Bryant Ndofor, seventh-grader, Highlands Junior School, is a fan of school in general and the biggest negative of learning from home is the location.
“I like it, but it would be better if it was the way it used to be before all this happened,” Ndofor said. “I like that you have way more time to finish your assignments. You can print out your assignments whenever you want instead of just those 50 minutes in class.
“A negative would be that whenever you ask something you won’t get a response from your teacher as it would be in a class time. We are on at different times and they are probably doing something else. Sometimes, you have to wait for maybe an hour.”
Ndofor said he hears similar feelings from peers and that not many have too many complaints.
“It’s about us stepping up,” Ndofor said. “I like the challenge. You got to keep up with all your work, see what your teachers are posting and get what you can. It’s not that hard to me.
“There’s nothing really that bad with it. My teachers are out there trying their best doing what they can to get everyone on the same page. I like school. Even though there is work, you can still have fun.”
Joanna Castro, fifth grader at Ashbel Smith Elementary believes she and her peers are handling the new way of doing things with an overall seamlessness.
“Online schooling is pretty good, but I miss all my friends and teachers,” Castro said. “It’s working pretty good because it’s easier to work faster since you are not always distracted.
“It’s very different. I am handling it pretty good because my mom is a teacher and we work easier. It’s easier for me to work on my own.”
But it isn’t a perfect system for the younger students.
“I can’t learn from any of my friends and if I need help, I have to get a response from my teacher which I don’t always get immediately,” Castro said. “It makes me feel more independent because I have to work on my own stuff.”
One thing many educators cite is how easily and enthusiastically students ages 11-and-younger have embraced distance learning.
Castro can explain why.
“A lot of people had a phone since they were 5 or 6,” Castro said. “We make use of it or pretty much every day of our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.