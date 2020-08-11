Baytown Police say an elderly complainant reported his deceased wife’s closed checking account was compromised in Baytown. The white male in the attached surveillance photo passed at least one forged check on the account at H-E-B on Garth Road on June 6. He was driving a large white pickup truck at the time of the offense. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department non-emergency at 281-422-8371. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website http://www.baytown.org, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Stoppers can pay up to $5,000 cash and you will remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.