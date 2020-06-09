In collaboration with United Ways across Texas and the state organization, United Ways of Texas, a statewide survey was launched this week to assess the economic impact the COVID19 crisis has had on Texas families. All Texas families are invited to complete the United Way Texas COVID19 survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact. The survey will remain open through June 26.
“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain. This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas President and CEO.
Before the pandemic hit, more than 1 in 4 Texas households were struggling, led by workers that were unable to earn enough to cover the basics or to save for an unexpected life crisis or loss of a job. For many Texans, the economic crisis has stripped away family assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges and economic changes that families are navigating.
“Baytown, the surrounding area and Chambers County has a large vulnerable population that are considered to be ALICE, Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. Individuals are working but they are in low paying positions and work multiple jobs that, under COVID-19 are not considered essential,” said Melissa Reabold, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County CEO.
The survey takes about 10 minutes and responses are confidential. “Your local United Way strives to make positive impact in the community. To do so, we need families to participate in this survey to help us a better understand the current situation,” said Reabold.
