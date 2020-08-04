Two Mississippi residents were arrested in Chambers County Thursday after being found in possession illicit drugs during a traffic stop.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Kelly Elizabeth Nielson, 46, and her passenger, Donald Keyun Mitchell, 40, were in a gray Hyundai Sonata when they were stopped and the officer who stopped them smelled marijuana.
