The Baytown Police Department announced the death of Lt. Roger Park, who died unexpectedly at him home Thursday morning.
The 24-year veteran of the department served as Jail Division commander at the time of his death.
Park was featured on The Baytown Project website by David Berkowitz in 2016.
He quoted Park as saying, “My motto in police work has always been to treat people as well as they allow you to treat them. It’s one of the keys to good police work. If you follow that, you’ll reap the rewards of people coming up to you years later saying, ‘Thanks for arresting me that day.’ You’d be surprised how often that happens.”
