Baytown Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at 101 Live Oak early this morning. The incident involved a pick-up truck on fire in the driveway. The fire spread to the house causing damage to the front of the house and the attic. All occupants were out of the residence before the fire department arrived.
The fire department received the call at 12:56 a.m. and had the blaze under control at 1:22 a.m.
Fire investigators indicated the fire originated in the engine compartment of the truck and spread to the house through an attached carport.
Battalion 1, Engine 4 and Engine 2 were first on scene. Additional units on location were Engine 1, Engine 3, Tower 7, Medic 4, and EMS 1.
