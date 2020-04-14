Cleaning and disinfecting your home are crucial under this pandemic crisis where we currently find ourselves. These shared steps and/or tips may be taken every day and especially when someone is sick.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides information on steps to protecting oneself and others during the COVID-19 outbreak. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Social distancing, also referred to as “physical distancing” includes keeping space between yourself and other persons. Distancing is one of the best tools to avoid being exposed to the virus and slowing its spread. This is especially important for vulnerable populations (persons at higher risk of getting sick).
Although distancing contributes to slowing the spread, it may be possible to catch the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, though this is not thought to be the main route of transmission.
The CDC offers various tips to protection against the virus and proper ways of cleaning and disinfecting areas. They recommend using disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting. The site also provides tips to cleaning soft surfaces, electronics, laundry and other household areas.
When someone is sick, it is suggested that the person who is sick stay separated from other persons in the home, as much as possible. The person who is sick may need to eat (or be fed) in their room or designated area, and dishes should be cleaned with hot water or in a dishwasher.
Regardless of the illness, hands should be washed often with soap and water, and for a minimum of 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer may be used when soap and water is not available as long as hands are not visibly dirty. If hands are visibly dirty, soap and water are definitely recommended instead of hand sanitizer. Hands should also be washed after blowing one’s nose, coughing, sneezing, after using the restroom, before eating or preparing food, after contact with animals or pets, and, before and after providing care for another person who needs assistance.
Healthy habits may protect everyone from contacting germs or spreading germs at home, work, or school. Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs. And, many may not think of the next tip as a healthy habit to avoid spreading of germs, but most importantly – handle and prepare food safely. Clean your hands and surfaces often, separate and avoid cross-contaminating one food with another, cook foods at proper temperatures and refrigerate foods promptly. Additional information can be located at the CDCs website (www.cdc.gov).
Nellie Lunsford is Director of Compliance and Education at Chambers Health. www.chambershealth.org
