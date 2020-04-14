Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration first announced on March 13 on Sunday, continuing the state of emergency that gives him broad discretion to waive or modify existing laws in response.
He did not extend the stay-at-home order currently scheduled to end April 30.
This came after a flurry of executive orders late last week designed to increase the number of medical workers available. Physicians in training will be able to have expanded duties, nurse aides will be able to be hired more quickly for nursing homes and telehealth options will be increased.
Pharmacy technicians and interns will also have expanded job capacity.
Even as he made the orders suggesting that many more cases are still expected, Abbott said he expects an announcement soon about beginning to ease restrictions that have closed thousands of Texas
businesses and put many people out of work.
He said the re-opening process will be slow and will include input from medical experts.
“This is not going to be a rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once situation,” he said.
Closer to home, Harris County is now releasing the number of persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus by city and approximate numbers by ZIP code.
For cities or ZIP codes like Baytown that are split between counties, the Harris County numbers only include the portion of the city within Harris County.
On Monday, Harris County reported there have been 25 cases confirmed in Baytown.
On the ZIP code map, the 77520 area has 11-20 cases, the 77521 area has 21-40 cases, the 77562 area has 0-10 cases and the 77532 area has 11-20 cases.
Overall, Harris County has 3,747 confirmed cases. Of those, 3,059 are active, 642 people have recovered and 46 have died.
As of Monday, Chambers County reported 29 confirmed cases, including 10 people who have recovered and one who is hospitalized.
Of those, 18 cases are in West Chambers County, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and the Chambers County portion of Baytown.
Across the state of Texas, the Monday report included 13,906 confirmed cases with 1,176 people hospitalized. An estimated 2,269 people have recovered and 287 have died.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday that the county initially did not have information on where all of the confirmed patients lived and did not release details of where they lived until they confirmed that information.
For full statistical information as well as links to more resources, go to publichealth.harriscountytx.gov.
