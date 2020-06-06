Tropical Storm Cristobal has gained strength and appears headed toward the Gulf Coast.
The storm dumped rain on parts of Mexico and Central America before moving north at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It crossed the Yucatan Peninsula Friday, where it regained strength.
The storm’s center is located about 535 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Science and Operations Officer Lance Wood said the storm is gradually getting better organized based on satellite imagery.
Wood said a storm surge warning is in effect from the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. A tropical storm warning has been issued from Morgan City, LA, to the Okaloosa/Walton county Florida line. A tropical storm watch was also issued extending from Intercoastal City, Louisiana, to Morgan City, Louisiana.
Landfall is expected Sunday afternoon or evening along the south-central or southeast Louisiana coast, according to Wood. He also cautioned Southeast Texas residents to monitor the situation.
There is also a chance of tropical storm-force winds through 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Wood. The storm’s wind impact is expected to start along the northern Gulf Coast land areas on Sunday.
Tropical force winds should reach the northern portion of the Gulf Coast Sunday.
Locally, most rainfall will occur east of the area with the best chance happening Sunday night and Monday, Wood said.
Baytown Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Galloway said his team has been monitoring the storm ever since they received word about it.
“We’ve been participating in the National Weather Houston/Galveston calls all this week,” Galloway said. “We are still doing those daily.”
Galloway said he has talked with state officials about evacuation plans and shelter operations.
“We have been pursuing things,” he said. “We are already updating plans for transportation and sheltering hubs to include steps for COVID-19 precautions.”
Galloway said for the moment, the storm is trending and “looking pretty good for us.”
Since the Baytown area was deluged with nearly 50-inches of rain during Hurricane Harvey, which resulted in neighborhoods flooding severely, the city has taken steps to prevent this from happening again, Galloway said.
“We have all of the high water vehicles now,” Galloway said. “There is one assigned to every fire station. I believe the police station has three of four. We deployed them last year and deployed two for Tropical Storm Imelda in Chambers County.”
Galloway said he has kept in touch with agencies such as the American Red Cross, and with the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County in preparation for the potential storm.
“We’ve been in contact with all of our partners and making plans to go forward as this hurricane season goes on,” Galloway said.
Galloway suggested Baytonians register for the city’s emergency notification system, Swiftreach. To sign up for Swiftreach in Baytown, visit www.baytown.org/city-hall/departments/fire/emergency-management/swiftreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.