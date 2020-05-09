Everyone recognizes that firefighters do dangerous work—not many of us would want a job that requires running into burning buildings. Less visible, though, is the danger they can take with them when they return to the station.
Assistant Fire Chief Dana Dalby said, “The city took the initiative last year to start buying a second set of gear for all of the crew members as part of the drive to reduce cancer—carcinogenic exposure.”
This is the outmost layer of protective gear that firefighters wear when responding to a fire. The heavy material provides a level of protection from flames and heat.
However, Chief Kenneth Dobson said, “Exposure at a fire scene can come from the toxic smoke or contaminants that cover the outside of a firefighter’s turnout gear.
“Wearing contaminated gear after a fire can cause cross-contamination and increased exposure to toxins. Providing two sets of turnout gear allows firefighters to remove contaminated gear from service after a fire to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected while utilizing the second set of turnout gear.”
In the past, firefighters would clean off the gear as well as they could, but keep using it until the end of the shift when it could be thoroughly cleaned.
Dobson said, “Commercial and residential building fires have drastically changed over the last few
decades with building materials, contents and furnishings producing more toxic smoke that increases the risk of cancer to our firefighters.
“To reduce this risk, the Baytown Fire Department is focusing on several strategies. One such strategy is providing every firefighter with a second set of turnout gear.”
He said fire departments across the country are moving toward having two sets of turnout gear, but few have succeeded with the expensive effort.
Last year, he said, Baytown committed to making the investment and recently received the second large order of gear, and has one more remaining before all firefighters have a second set.
Lt. Mike Willis, who was receiving his second set of gear, said the gear lasts 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.